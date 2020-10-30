Galle becomes fully commissioned in the Men of Honor

Cedar Springs High School Senior, Dominyk Galle became the first student in our area to become fully commissioned as an ambassador for the Men of Honor on Thursday, October 22 at City Impact in Cedar Springs.

Men and Ladies of Honor is an international after school biblical character-building program for 6th grade through high school students that meets weekly usually in the public schools. Due to COVID, we are meeting at City Impact on Main Street. There are 5 clubs in the greater Grand Rapids/northern Kent County area schools and 7 in Muskegon.

Men of Honor was birthed in Texas in 2003. Founder/Executive Director Tony Rorie was a middle school principal in Dallas. He started to meet and mentor once a week with four of his biggest troublemakers. He would teach them the basics of manners, common courtesies, character and biblical leadership. By the end of the year, his group of 4 grew into 50. Ladies of Honor was birthed shortly after. You can find MLOH clubs around the nation and in 11 countries.

Becoming fully commissioned in Men and Ladies of Honor is a high honor and is similar to the honor of becoming and Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts. The student first has to become partially commissioned. To do that, they have to complete 3-Men of Honor or Ladies of Honor magazines that teach about integrity, honesty, purity and more. They must also memorize the MOH or LOH axioms, which is their creed. At this point they are rewarded a dagger. The dagger represents the Sword of the Spirit, which is God’s word.

To become fully commissioned, the student must now complete 6 more books with workbooks and memorize the Fellowship of the Unashamed. At this point, they are rewarded a Sword for the young men or a beautiful Shield of Faith for the ladies. The students are usually recognized at the end of the school year at a formal gathering with family, friends, and other community leaders at an Honor Gala. Due to COVID, this past year’s Gala had to be cancelled.

Dom was honored after school with a small group of Men of Honor at City Impact. What makes Dom’s story so unique is that he started last September and has became fully commissioned within a year. This is truly remarkable. Way to go Dom!

Men and Ladies of Honor is meeting on Thursday after school from 2:45-4pm for high school student leaders and partners with En Gedi, an after school youth center. We are hoping to include the middle school students soon.

For more information about the MLOH program, become a volunteer leader or if you would like to make a donation, please contact West Michigan Regional Director Randy Badge at 616.799.5776 or email him at randy.badge55@gmail.com. You can also visit the MLOH website at www.honorchangeseverything.com.