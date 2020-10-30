Be sure to vote

Tuesday, November 3 is election day here in Michigan and there are a lot of important races on the ballot—including President of the United States, federal and state senators and representatives; county offices such as sheriff, drain commissioner, county commissioner and judges; local city, township and village governments, school board candidates and more.

You can find your local ballot by going to https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/.

In area townships, most all the races are uncontested. We featured many of those in the August primary.

In the City of Cedar Springs, Councilors Jerry Gross and Rose Powell are running uncontested.

Cedar Springs School Board incumbents Trent Gilmore, Matthew Shoffner, and Trent Gilmore are also running uncontested for four more years.

We ran the Village of Sand Lake candidates last week. You can read those bios on our website at cedarspringspost.com.