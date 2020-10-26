Sand Lake Oktober family funfest

Hold onto your lederhosen, Oktoberfest (or at least a family version of it) is coming to the Village of Sand Lake! Even though there are some slight differences from the world’s largest Volfsfest held in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Oktober Family Fun Fest in the Village of Sand Lake will have many fun-filled activities for all members of the family.

The event will start on Friday, October 23at 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. Pre-register your car ($5), enjoy the cruise show and food items from Big Red’s BBQ, Hungry Face, Majoor Concessions and Gretchen’s Kitchen. You can also enjoy local fare at Mr. E’s Pizza, Aiden’s Place, or Lakeside Inn and a cold beverage at Tri-County Eagles.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Saturday, October 24, brings food trucks, baked goods provide by Tri-County Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, family photo area, kids activities, pick a pumpkin, pop up shopping extravaganza, car judging and awards, and a special recognition ceremony where Sand Lake Firefighters will be acknowledged for their extraordinary service during these uncertain times. Registration for the car show is from 8-11a.m. Firefighter recognition at noon. All other events run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you love family fun, cars, fall, firefighters or shopping for locally made crafts, Salisbury Park in the Village of Sand Lake is where you will want to be for Oktober Family Fun Fest (October 23 – 24).

Visit the official Village of Sand Lake’s facebook page for information on Halloween events.