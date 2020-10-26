Kent Theatre to reopen with original Ghostbusters

After many months in lockdown, the Kent Theatre is again exhibiting a movie on the big screen!

Over the Halloween weekend, The Kent Theatre will be running the classic film “Ghostbusters” (1984) starring Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, and many more. This film should be a lot of fun for family and friends.

“Ghostbusters“ will be shown Friday, October 30 at 6 p.m., Saturday, October 31 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, November 1 at 2 and 6 p.m. All seats are $3. The concession stand will be open.

If all goes well, they plan to offer other classic movies on a regular basis until the movie studios release new material.

Patrons will be required to wear a mask, and practice social distancing. The volunteer staff at the Kent Theatre has worked tirelessly to create a safe environment for your movie experience. “We have purchased a machine that sterilizers the Theatre between shows. Our staff has been advised by the State of Michigan, the Kent County Health Department and the CDC, and trained to keep the Kent as safe as possible,” said Len Allington.

Because seating is limited to 50 persons per show, you can buy your tickets in advance at Perry’s Place at 90 North Main Street CS, or go to the Kent Theatre Facebook page. Note: the Saturday (Oct. 31) showing at 2 p.m. has already sold out so get your tickets while you can!