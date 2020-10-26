Howard City man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Kevin Scott

Narloch

Investigation finds exploitation of minor children

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, announced the arrest of Kevin Scott Narloch, 42 of Howard City, following an undercover investigation into his online activity.

The MSP CCU/ICAC Task Force Grand Rapids Office, along with the assistance of the Montcalm County Sheriff Department, arrested Narloch following a search warrant at his residence. Additional evidence was seized, and he was lodged at the Montcalm County Jail. The Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office charged Narloch and he was arraigned on aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, aggravated manufacturing/copying of child sexually abusive material, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP CCU encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the Internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at https://www.michiganicac.com/.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.