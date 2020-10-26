Halloween fun 2020

What are you doing for Halloween this year? Public celebrations may be a little scaled back this year, but it doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun. If you’d like to see some of the events right here in our own community, turn to page 11.

If you’d like to see some ideas of things you can do on your own, here are some suggestions from healthychildren.org.

Spooky movie night

Celebrate with a movie night and dress as your favorite characters. Do this as a family at home or consider letting your child watch with their friends while video chatting, with everyone starting the movie at the same time.

Decorating pumpkins

This is one Halloween tradition that’s as safe and fun as ever. As always, just be careful to avoid pumpkin carving injuries. Children can draw a face with markers. Then parents can do the cutting. When the carving is done, consider putting a battery-operated light rather than an open-flame candle inside. Roast the seeds​ from the pumpkin for a healthy snack!

​Halloween-themed treats​

Make some fun Halloween treats as a family. Decorate a pizza with toppings in the shape of a jack-o’-lantern, for example, or make tangerine pumpkins (peel the tangerine and stick a thin slice of celery on top to look like a stem). Make sure the treats are not choking hazards if you have children under age 3.

Outdoor community events

Look for community events focused on safe ways to have fun. These may include programs offered by a park district, arboretum, zoo or other outdoor venues in your area. Stay away from crowds and clustering and follow safe distance rules even when outdoors.

Avoid indoor events such as haunted houses

A local haunted forest or corn maze may be a better option, as long as cloth face covering use, physical distancing and one-way walk through is enforced. If you think there may be screaming, leave extra distance to lower the risk of spreading respiratory virus. If you go to a pumpkin patch or apple orchard, also use hand sanitizer before and after touching what you pick.

If your children will be outside, mark their costumes with reflective tape. Remind them to be careful around cars, as drivers may not see them. Make sure shoes fit well and costumes are short enough to prevent tripping or contact with flames.

If there is trick-or-treating in​ your community…

Trick-or-treating may be discouraged or cancelled in some areas this year. A family scavenger hunt for treats in your home or yard can be a fun alternative. If trick-or-treating is still on in your neighborhood, avoid large groups or clustering at doorsteps or anywhere else. If you hand out treats, consider sitting outside and lining up individually prepacked treat bags for families to take (don’t forget to wear your own mask). Non-edible treats are a good option, especially for children who suffer from food allergies.