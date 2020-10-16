Town celebrates first weekend in October

Cornhole tournament at the Cedar Springs Brewing Company.

Trixie Tang performed at the

Cedar Springs Brewing Company.

Band photo courtesy Anthony Norkus.

There may not have been an official Red Flannel Day this year, but residents still celebrated the first weekend in October, just on a smaller scale.

City businesses had sidewalk sales, there was a craft fair at the Cedar Springs Library, and the Cedar Springs Brewing Company held a Festival market, cornhole tournament and concert. All were organized by different entities.

“Things went well,” said David Ringler, Director of Happiness at Cedar Springs Brewing Company. We had a nice turnout for our Festival Market with about 25 vendors, Cornhole Tournaments (Friday night and two on Saturday), and Live Music Festival Celebration (with Trixie Tang).

“We were able to distance our assets around our outdoor space so guests could enjoy the activities safely. We missed the Red Flannel Festival, of course, but it was nice that we could do a little something for everyone to enjoy.”