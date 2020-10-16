web analytics

Categorized | News

Post Travels to Myrtle Beach, SC

Posted on 16 October 2020.

Post Travels to Myrtle Beach, SC
Bruce Chapman and his niece Staci Ramirez enjoy the beach.
Mike and Belinda Sanderson pose with
the Post in the Atlantic ocean.

The Chapman’s and the Sanderson’s, along with Staci Ramirez, enjoyed celebrating The Feast of Tabernacles in Myrtle Beach, SC this October.   They stayed in a condo on the beach and enjoyed the Atlantic ocean. 

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows.

This post was written by:

- who has written 17238 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Kent County Credit Union
Ray Winnie
Cedar Car Co
Watson Rockford
Advertising Rates Brochure

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!