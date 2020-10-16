Pink out with the Cedar Springs U.S. Post Office

By Judy Reed

If you’ve had the chance to stop in to the Cedar Springs branch of the U.S. Post Office, you’ll see the employees are doing their part to raise awareness of breast cancer this month.

According to clerk Rachael Vestergaard-Kanitz, they decorate the lobby every year during October.

“October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to learn more about the disease and efforts to cure it. Decorating the lobby and selling the Breast Cancer Research semipostal stamp is our way to bring awareness and be part of the solution,” she explained.

Residents can help fund breast cancer research by purchasing the special stamp. She said they have three Semi-postal stamps: the Breast Cancer Research stamp, the PTSD stamp, and the Alzheimer’s stamp. “Semi-postal stamps are a regular forever stamp ($0.55) + $0.10 going to their respective foundations and are available all year.”

The Breast Cancer Research semipostal was issued July 29, 1998, in Washington, DC. As of the end of August 2020, more than 1.06 billion Breast Cancer Research stamps had been sold, bringing the total revenue raised to more than $91.4 million.

The Breast Cancer Research semi-postal stamp was first issued in 1998 and reissued in 2014. Purchase of the stamp supports the Breast Cancer Research work of the National Institutes of Health and the Medical Research Program of the Department of Defense. It was designed by artist Whitney Sherman.