Correction

Last week we ran an article on Alpha Family Center and their quest to raise funds for an Ultrasound machine. In the article we said that Alpha had raised a matching portion of the funds. While they did raise funds, they were not “matching” funds. As we explained later in the article, the funds raised by Alpha are to be used for the other expenses involved in making the conversion to a medical center.

Also, the Knight of Columbus are not working with Alpha. They are working on behalf of Alpha to raise the rest of the funds. The local council is working to raise their 50 percent portion of the cost of purchasing Alpha an ultrasound machine. The other 50 percent of the purchase price of the machine is then matched by the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council.

We apologize for the confusion.