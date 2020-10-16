City installs new dog park

Volunteers working on the dog park. Post photo by J. Reed.

By Judy Reed

Volunteers from Privacy Fence led the

installation of the fence at the dog park.

Post photo by J. Reed.



When families want to spend some quality time at the park, their four-legged family members can now go along, too.

Riggle Park, located on Beech Street between Fifth and Cherry Street in Cedar Springs, now has an area fenced off specifically for dogs. The area is just over .41 acres and split into two sections: 3,600 feet for small dogs, and 14,500 feet for big dogs.

Work on the fence began last Friday, October 9 and was done by local volunteers. The labor was all donated with City Councilpersons, Planning Commission Members, a DDA member and Privacy Fence Company, a local fencing company taking the lead on installation.

According to City Manager Mike Womack, the final cost is going to be around $3,300 for materials.

“This dog park is something that we have wanted to have for our community for some time now so I was happy to be able to help organize it and install some of the fencing,” said Womack. “I continue to find that this City is filled with volunteers who are interested in getting things done for the betterment of everybody. With the money saved on labor on this project, we can now put that money towards some other projects that we have in the works such as the natural playground by the amphitheater, pickle-ball courts by Hilltop, a half-court basketball court in Riggle Park, a full size basketball court in Morley Park and eventually a splashpad in the Heart of Cedar Springs.”

The dog park will be open dawn to dusk, same as Riggle Park. “The park will have posted rules but we just ask that people use common sense, obviously picking up your dog’s waste is a very important requirement that will help everybody enjoy the park,” said Womack.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is being planned but has not yet been finalized. However, dogs can use the park as soon as it is completed, which Womack hopes will be done and enclosed by today, October 15.