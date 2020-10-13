Statement regarding Michigan Supreme Court decision

from Dr. Adam London, Director, Kent County Health Department

On October 2, 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the Governor did not have the authority to issue executive orders under emergency declarations past April 30, 2020.

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is hopeful the Legislature and the Governor will work together to protect public health in a collaborative and expedited manner. The KCHD is communicating closely with officials at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other local health departments to identify pathways forward which respect rule of law and are protective of the health and safety of our communities.

Actions such as orders for isolation and quarantine are not affected by the Supreme Court’s ruling. These actions are authorized under the Michigan Public Health Code, a law that was enacted by the Michigan Legislature in 1978. The KCHD will continue to use public health orders and enforcement actions as appropriate under law as this agency has done for many decades.

The KCHD stresses the importance of adhering to the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Those strategies include wearing facial coverings in indoor public places, maintaining social distance, frequent handwashing, and staying home if you are sick. The KCHD is confident Kent County residents will continue to take the steps necessary to place their families, friends, and coworkers at the least possible risk for contracting COVID-19.

More COVDI-19 resources and information can be found by visiting https://www.accesskent.com/Health/coronavirus.htm.