New sculpture in Heart of Cedar Springs park



This new owl sculpture in the Heart of Cedar

Springs park, behind the Cedar Springs

Library, was created by Steve Anderson.

Courtesy photo



By Sue Wolfe

A new sculpture was recently set in place near the Cedar Springs Community Library in the Heart of Cedar Springs city park running along Cedar Creek.

This is the fourth sculpture to appear in the park and is the third piece by Steve Anderson. The sculpture features a stainless-steel owl entitled “Wisdom and Imagination.” The scholarly looking owl has its right wing extended over a black metal bench and the left wing is holding a book. Next spring a bronze sculpture of a child reading a book entitled “Once Upon A Time,” by sculptor Sondra Jonson, will be seated next to the owl that appears to be looking over the child’s shoulder. This meaningful sculpture was commissioned by an anonymous local philanthropist channeled through the Community Building Development Team (CBDT).

The donor and artist collaborated in creating this design believing it to be an ideal location and with hope it will inspire young people to grab a book from the library, cozy up within this beautiful park, and read.

Anderson shared these thoughts, “I love everything about the story this piece tells and how it just makes you smile. Also, we have never worked with a nicer group of people. Again, the Anderson Family would like to say how blessed and thankful we are to be given the opportunity and funding that allows us to continue our passion for sculpture.”

The Andersons, known as a Christ-centered family, live in the Cedar Springs community and work as a team—father, Steve, and two sons, Troy and Chad—under the business name of Anderson’s Metal Sculpture. The Anderson’s previously installed two sculptures in this park titled “Ascension,”a nine-foot tall blue heron with a six foot wing span and “Dragons Flight,” featuring three dragonflies in motion. Both pieces are near the rain garden and Cedar Creek, close to this latest piece. More of Anderson’s pieces appear locally at Red Hawk Football Stadium (Tom Brown Fire Hawk) and the Red Hawk at the Cedar Springs High School as well as “Water Dance” at the Rogue River Rockford Dam.

The fourth park sculpture titled “Springs Eternal” was created by Andrew Kline, a Cedar Springs resident. Kline’s piece is done in mild fabricated iron situated on the site of the former steel foundry. It was gratefully received in 2019.

Kline’s artist journey turned serious when his Western Michigan University (WMU) professor encouraged him to embrace his talent. After graduating from WMU in 2010, he spent time creating various designs and soon become employed with Fredrick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. He has spent the last 10 years with the Meijer organization as a preparator and assistant conservator and serves on an advisory committee which selects and oversees the sculptures within the facility.

This Kline sculpture was on exhibition in various locations throughout the state. Prior to coming to Cedar Springs, it spent a few months at Crystal Mountain Resort in northern Michigan. When asked how Cedar Springs became the grateful recipient of this beautiful sculpture Kline replied, “I had been following the progress of the library, amphitheater, and creation of a new park along Cedar Creek. I felt this piece reflecting an eternal spring would be an appropriate addition to the park of my hometown.”

Cedar Springs Community Librarian Donna Clark added, “What a great privilege it has been to work here in the Heart of Cedar Springs, to have a front row seat to watch the Heart grow to include a new library, four sculptures, a new amphitheater, a new bridge, new trees, ponds full of wild flowers and grasses, frogs and butterflies.T hroughout my day I pass the many windows of the Library and gaze out as my heart fills with joy and gratitude. I think of the vision, the collaboration, and the dedication of so many to bring it all to fruition. I feel blessed to live in Cedar Springs at such a time as this.”

Along with the new sculpture, a 20’ x 20’ cement pad for dancing and barrier-free seating and a cement pad for a future bike rack has been installed near the amphitheater completed by Tim Greenman owner of Almighty Concrete.

A new concrete dance pad was recently poured near the amphitheater in the Heart of Cedar Springs. Courtesy photo



Upcoming CBDT plans include the paving of several paths throughout the Heart of Cedar Springs park to include one from Maple Street to the amphitheater for service access to the amphitheater. Other paved sections will be completed for walking paths both along the north and south sides of Cedar Creek connecting Pine Street and the existing paved path behind the library extending to Main Street.

The Community Building Development Team continues to work with the City of Cedar Springs on enhancing the Cedar Springs community. The next CBDT meeting is scheduled outdoors at the amphitheater on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30 contingent upon the weather. Please bring a chair and mask. This is open to all interested folks. Topics on the agenda include how best to get more community members involved and discuss projects to include pickleball and sand volleyball courts, a community building, art studio, and much more. If you have ideas or want to get involved, visit the CBDT website at http://www.CSCommunityCenter.org or email Carolee Cole at CaroleeCole@gmail.com.