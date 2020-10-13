Email scam: Windows support center

The Mecosta County Sheriff Office has been alerted of an email scam. If you get an email requesting you to call Windows Support Center or any other entity in regard to your bank account being accidently billed or funds deducted, do not call the number provided. They are attempting to get you on the phone and obtain your personal information and bank information and remotely accessing your computer.

If you get an email or an unsolicited phone call, do not open or answer the email and hang up and block the phone number.

If you believe you have been scammed contact your bank and check your account online and report any suspicious activity to them.