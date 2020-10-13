County, schools launch interactive COVID-19 dashboard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Recently the superintendents of the Kent Intermediate Superintendents’ Association, in partnership with the Kent County Health Department, released a public COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard is designed to keep parents and members of the public informed on the status of COVID-19 cases in their schools and districts.

The dashboard includes information on COVID-19 cases, those currently in isolation and the current number of outbreaks in schools (defined as two or more cases with a connection within the school). Users can also see if a case involves a staff or student and whether the student is onsite or part of a virtual program. COVID-19 data is made available through a partnership between Kent ISD and the Kent County Health Department.

“Transparency is of the utmost importance to each of our superintendents as we work in collaboration with our communities to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff,” said Ron Caniff, superintendent of Kent ISD. “We must remain vigilant and continue to strictly adhere to mitigation strategies in order to minimize the impact of COVID-19.”

“The Kent County Health Department feels strongly that one of the best ways to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to be transparent with the public,” said Dr. Adam London, Director of the Kent County Health Department. “Schools throughout the county have done a tremendous job of being proactive with safety precautions and working collaboratively with the Health Department. This dashboard is a natural extension of the close working relationship we have with schools.”

The dashboard is available on the Kent ISD’s website and can also be viewed here:

https://www.kentisd.org/parents–community/covid-19-resources/