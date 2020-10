Tractors all lined up last Friday, Sept. 25. Photo by D. Hilyer.

Tractors in a parade for younger students. Photo from CS FFA Facebook page.

Last Friday, September 25, was “Drive your tractor to school day.” That’s not something you see in every community, but the Cedar Springs FFA leaders recognize the importance of teaching farming to a new generation. Students not only drove their tractors to school, they also did a parade for elementary students as well. Thanks to everyone for their patience with the tractors going to and from school.