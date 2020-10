Look closely and you’ll spot Willow Heiss among the sunflowers.

Six-year-old Willow Heiss has something to be proud of. The Post found out this week that Willow planted these sunflower seeds herself and some are over 14 feet tall! They also have grown so well that they’ve overtaken her mom’s strawberry patch.

Willow, a first grader at Kent City Elementary school, resides with her parents, Marty and Arie Heiss, and a brother Owen, in Solon Township. Good job, Willow!