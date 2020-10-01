Shots fired in road rage incident

This vehicle is similar to the suspect vehicle in the road rage shooting.



Do you recognize this vehicle?

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Rockford Post are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a vehicle and suspect(s) involved in a shooting, following a road-rage incident on US-131 in the city of Wyoming.

According to police, the incident occurred Thursday, September 24, at approximately 1:50 a.m. on northbound US-131 near 36th Street. The suspect vehicle, described as a black Audi, similar to an A4 model, with black rims and dark window tint, pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle following a road-rage type incident that occurred on the freeway between the victim and suspect vehicles. A passenger in the black Audi, described as a white male in his 20’s, fired two shots from the Audi, striking the driver’s door of the victim’s vehicle. The victim exited the freeway at 28th Street while the suspect vehicle continued north on US-131. The victim was not injured or struck by the gunfire. The black Audi suspect vehicle is believed to be of the model years between 2010 and 2015.

At this time, this incident is not believed to be related to previous freeway shootings over the past two weeks on US-131 near Wealthy Street in the city of Grand Rapids. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information on the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-4411 or MSP Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.