#Kindness Catches On

Posted on 01 October 2020.

Kaden Denton gives the silver hub cap he found that fell off the Algoma Fire truck. Courtesy photo.

Young boy returns hubcap to fire department

Kaden Denton in the
fire truck.
Courtesy photo.

Late last month, Cedar Springs resident Deb Ostema’s grandson paid an act of kindness to the Algoma Fire Department.

“It was a hot and humid August day, and I decided after work to pick up my daughter Jennifer Denton and 4-1/2-year-old grandson Kaden, to go swimming at the lake,” she explained. “After I picked them up we went to get gas and cold drinks. As we were sitting at the light, a fire truck with siren on came up from 14 Mile Road and turned north on Northland. We all saw something silver fly off the fire truck. We pulled into a corner gas station and Kaden wanted to go pick up what we thought was just a bucket to wash the truck, but it was a hub cap,” she said.

Ostema said that Kaden insisted they give it back so the fire truck could be fixed. “It took a few days but we found the fire truck that was missing their hub cap.” She said it belonged to the Algoma Fire Department. “So Kaden took it back so the fire truck could be fixed. Mom and i are proud of Kaden for wanting to get it returned to them, and not just say, ‘Oh well’ and leave it.”

Good job, Kaden!

