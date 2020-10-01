Events this weekend

If you are missing Red Flannel Day this Saturday, which was canceled due to COVID-19, come to downtown Cedar Springs to check out some of the events going on.

There will be sidewalk sales from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with booths and vendors; Cedar Springs Brewing will have a festival market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a cornhole tournament from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; there will be a craft show at the Cedar Springs Public Library; food trucks at both City Impact and in the Chase Bank parking lot; and Rotary will be having a shred it event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To end the night, Trixy Tang will play live music at the Cedar Springs Brewing Company from 7-10 p.m.