Cedar Springs outscores Wayland 28-12

Antwuan Nicholls being taken down by Wayland. Photo by J. Harnden.





QB Jeremy Campione getting ready to pass. Photo by J. Harnden.



By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks varsity football team swooped into Wayland last Friday and scooped up their second win of the season in the OK-Gold with a score of 28-12.

Wayland scored first, with 5:44 left in the first quarter, on a Kaden Dole 2-yard run up the middle. The Red Hawks blocked the extra point kick.

The Red Hawks then scored with 2:36 left in the first quarter when senior halfback Da’montae Barnett ran to the left for a 53-yard touchdown. Quarterback Jeremy Campione then passed to Barnett on the next play to earn two extra points. The score was now 8-6 Cedar Springs.

Most of the second quarter passed with neither team hitting the scoreboard. As time was about to expire before the half, Cedar Springs was 3rd and 10 on Wayland’s 14-yard line. Campione handed the ball off to sophomore fullback Antwuan Nicholls, who ran to the left and into the endzone to score as time ran out. On the next play, Aiden Brunin passed to Barnett but it was no good. The score was now 14-6 Cedar Springs.

During the third quarter, Wayland managed to get back on the board when Justin Holtz scrambled to the right for five yards and a touchdown. His run for extra points was no good. The score was now CS 14, Wayland 12.

Cedar Springs hit the board again twice in the fourth quarter. The first time was when Alex Ream ran one yard into the endzone with 9:38 left on the clock. Campione’s pass to Josh Kriekaard was good for two more points.

The second time they scored in the fourth was with 3:25 left on the clock and Da’Montae Barnett had his second touchdown of the night on a one-yard run. Campione’s pass to Kriekaard for extra points was no good.

Wayland didn’t score again. The final score was then 28-12 Cedar Springs.

Cedar Springs had 260 yards rushing, and 71 yards passing. Wayland had 57 yards rushing, and 111 yards passing.

Leading rushers for Cedar Springs included Da’Montae Barnett with 88 yards on 9 carries; Antwuan Nicholls with 69 yards on 9 carries; Aiden Brunin with 68 yards on 21 carries; Jeremy Campione with 23 yards on 7 carries; Nathan Elliston with 11 yards on 2 carries; and Alex Ream with 4 yards on 5 carries.

Leading in tackles for Cedar Springs was Brennen Porter with 8; Aiden Brunin with 6; Alex Ream with 5; Dylan Greenland with 4; Nathan Elliston with 3; and the rest of the team with either one or two tackles each, including quarterback sacks by Porter, Greenland, and Tate Ringelberg.

Cedar Springs, Catholic Central, and South Christian are all 2-0 in the OK Gold, and this week Cedar Springs will face Catholic Central in an away game. You can watch the game by subscribing to the NFHS Network and watching the game on your computer, tablet, phone or on the NFHS Roku channel. Here is the link for Friday’s game: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/catholic-central-high-school-grand-rapids-grand-rapids-mi/gama008c6e75b