Mary Balon is the 2020

Outstanding Women’s Club

member of the year.

Courtesy photo.



by Sue Harrison

Each year the Cedar Springs Women’s Club recognizes one woman for her exemplary spirit and contributions during the Club year. Members nominate candidates who are enthusiastic in the promotion and support of Women’s Club as well as the community. The winner is chosen by a committee of the three past recipients of the award.

Usually the Outstanding Woman Award would have been announced in May. However, because of the COVID crisis, the Women’s Club has been unable to meet. So the Board invited members to come (masked) on Thursday September 24, and meet outside the Cedar Springs Community Library patio on the sidewalk to hear the announcement of the award.

Approximately 25 members gathered including Mary’s partner, Kim Gillow. Penny Dietrich, Women’s Club President and a past recipient of the award, announced the 2020 Women’s Club Woman of the Year, Mary Balon.

Mary is a retired Recreational Therapist who worked for Kent Community for over 25 Years, bringing light, laughter and love to the residents there. Mary is a lifelong Girl Scout and lives by the Girl Scout Law. She likes to be in the background quietly working on whatever needs to be done. Mary has worked as a volunteer in concessions at the Kent Theatre. She is one of three Directors of the Women’s Club. Mary was presented with a plaque and a keepsake rose from Reynold’s Jewelry.