Volleyball season has started!

Varsity volleyball team picture courtesy of Cindy Kulak-Fettig.

Through all the new changes including required masks, no hand shaking, limited crowd size and shorter preseason practice, one thing remains unchanged, the excitement to be back on the court and competing.

The Red Hawk Varsity Volleyball team started their shortened 2020 season with a full and aggressive first two weeks in a new conference division, the OK Gold. The season opener had the Lady Red Hawks losing in the first conference match at Forest Hills Eastern 0-3.

On Saturday, September 12, the team traveled to NorthPointe Christian for a Varsity quad. They kicked off the day’s competition with thrilling 3-2 marathon match win over host NorthPointe Christian (25-23; 25-23; 23-25; 18-25 and 15-10), followed with losses to Greenville (19-25; 13-25; 20-25) and Hopkins (21-25; 16-25; 19-25).

Week 2 began with the home opener on Tuesday, September 15, resulting in a tough 2-3 loss to Thornapple Kellogg (23-25; 25-11; 29-27; 25-23; 8-15).

Thursday, September 17, brought the Red Hawks an 0-3 loss at Wayland.

The week concluded at the Zeeland East Varsity quad on Saturday, September 19 with an opening 0-3 match loss to host Zeeland East, and followed by 0-3 losses to both NorthPointe Christian and Jenison. The Lady Red Hawks are 1-8 overall and 0-3 in conference.

Stat leaders for the season to date include senior middle hitter Arianna Rau with 40 kills and 23 blocks (including 15 solo). Outside hitter Aaliyah Calkins has recorded 25 kills and 27 digs, while setter McKenna Outwin tallied 127 assists and team high 12 aces. Libero Elizabeth Fettig has 104 digs and 207 serve receives. Alyssa Detweiler has put down 24 kills and 20 blocks at middle and Kennedi Jager added 23 kills. Defensive Specialist Isis Polczsk contributed 111 serve receptions and 39 digs.

“We graduated 5 of our 6 starters last year. The girls this year are working hard to learn the game together on the court and push and support each other to be the best they can be. We preach to the girls that this is a process, a marathon not a sprint, and if we keep working together, we will be where we want to be in the end,” stated Varsity Coach Ashley Lowing.

The Lady Red Hawks traveled to Catholic Central Tuesday, September 22. Next week the teams will host South Christian on Tuesday, September 29, then travel to Ottawa Hills on Thursday, October 1.