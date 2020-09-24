The Wishing Tree raises funds for library

The Kamstra family—Brad, Dana, and daughter MaeLynn—bought a variety of books from the library’s Wishing Tree wish list. Courtesy photo.

The “Wishing Tree” at the Cedar Springs Public Library has been a big help to the library in terms of fundraising for new books.

“Since the idea of a Wishing Tree was thought of by staff person Mary Garner in February, our community library has been blessed with about $900 to spend on books, beyond our meager budget!” noted Library Director Donna Clark.

They have received at least 86 books.

Anyone can participate. Books can be purchased in honor of others as a gift, and their name can even be put inside the cover. To choose a book title, you can either visit the tree at the library, or visit their website, where there is a link to their Amazon wish list for books. Just go to: http://cedarspringslibrary.org/news/online-giving-tree/.