Sand Lake firefighter appreciation

The Sand Lake Fire Department. Photo by Maggie Merritt.

The residents of the Village of Sand Lake and Nelson Township showed the Sand Lake Fire Department last week just how much they appreciate them.

The event, organized by residents, included a drive-by parade. The firefighters stood in front of Rosie’s Ice cream as vehicles drove by with banners, honking horns, and waving. Rosie’s served the firefighters and families supper beforehand.

“We had a wonderful turn out of residents,” said one Sand Lake resident. “Lamp posts down Main Street had a fire truck for each firefighter with their names on them and balloons. Our kids painted the firetrucks. We appreciate everything our firefighters do for us and they are the best family of firefighters and first responders around.”