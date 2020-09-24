Red Hawk tennis takes wins against South Christian, Northview

#3 singles Trevor Marshall in action. Courtesy photo.

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks boys tennis team had a busy week in competition last week, losing one match but winning or placing in three others.

On Monday, September 14, the team travelled to Grand Rapids Catholic Central for a dual. According to Coach Lee Cornelius they competed well but lost 0-8.

On Wednesday, September 16, the Red Hawks hosted Grand Rapids South Christian. It was a highly competitive dual that saw a lot of matches go to 3 sets and tiebreakers. Cedar Springs prevailed and took the win 4-3.

The highlights of the match for the Red Hawks:

#1 Singles, senior and captain, Ethan Plummer won 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

#2 Singles, senior and captain, Trevor Marshall won 7-6 (2), 6-4.

#2 Doubles, Landon Kolodziej and partner Timothy Minnema won 6-3, 6-1.

#3 Doubles, Owen Drake and partner Cole French won 6-0, 2-6, 6-4.

On Thursday, September 17, Cedar Springs hosted Northview High School for a dual. Another day of competitive tennis with the Red Hawks winning their second straight match finishing 6-2.

Cedar’s 6 points came from wins by:

#1 Singles, Ethan Plummer, winning 6-2, 7-6 (2).

#2 Singles, Sophomore Aricin Thompson, winning 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.

#3 Singles, Trevor Marshall, winning 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

#1 Doubles, Walker Glyshaw and partner Chase Moore, winning 7-5, 6-0.

#2 Doubles, Landon Kolodziej and partner Timothy Minnema, winning 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

#3 Doubles, Owen Drake and partner Cole French, winning 7-5, 6-4.

On Saturday, September 19, the Cedar Springs team travelled to Hamilton high school for a tournament. The boys were tired but pushed through it by taking 1st and 2nd place in several flights.

#2 Doubles, Landon Kolodziej and partner Timothy Minnema, took first place after finishing off Hamilton and Calvin Christian, both in 3rd set tiebreakers.

#2 Singles, Aricin Thompson, took 2nd place.

#3 Singles, Trevor Marshall, took 2nd place after a big 3rd set tiebreaker win against Calvin Christian.

#3 Doubles, Owen Drake and partner Cole French, took 2nd place after coming from behind 1-5 and winning 6 straight games to beat Calvin Christian 6-4, 7-5.