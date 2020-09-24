Kent District Library expands in-branch hours

Upgraded printing and scanning services

Kent District Library is pleased to announce expanded in-branch hours starting Monday, September 21. Branches will return to their normal published hours with one exception – all branches will remain closed on Sundays. Curbside pick-up is offered during open hours.

For health and safety reasons, KDL will continue to have guidelines in place:

Masks are required.

Private study rooms are not available for use and play spaces will be closed.

Patrons are asked to limit their visits to one hour. Computer use will be limited to an hour a day.

Returned items remain in quarantine for 96 hours.

The governor’s Executive Order requires KDL to limit building capacity to 25%.

Programs will continue to be conducted online.

KDL has also upgraded its printing and scanning services to make them more robust, intuitive and easy to use.

TBS Printing, installed at all KDL branches, allows patrons to effortlessly print documents, emails and web content from any internet enabled smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop directly to KDL’s existing printers. Print jobs can be sent to the system at kdl.org/wireless-printing.

Each KDL branch now has a ScanEZ Station, an easy to use touch screen scanning solution that can scan, save and send your documents or photos practically anywhere. The new system provides users high speed scanning and copying via a patron-friendly interface. Patrons can even restore old, faded photos and documents and translate copy to text or audio in over 100 languages.

“We see a lot of value added for our patrons with this new system, and KDL staff are excited to show patrons how seamlessly it all works,” said Trish Reid, Training Manager at KDL. “The wireless printing capability and new scanning system allows patrons to finish their tasks much more quickly and efficiently than ever before.”

KDL is committed to offering free printing to patrons through at least the end of 2020.