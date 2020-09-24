Community’s Red Flannel Fun song now has Youtube video

This famous photo from a special edition of LIFE magazine that featured the Red Flannel Festival is one of the photos in the new Youtube video celebrating its history.

By Judy Reed

This time of year brings fond memories of and anticipation of two Red Flannel weekends of fun. This year, you might be missing those days gone by, especially with the cancellation of this year’s Red Flannel Festival, due to COVID-19. But there is a way to relive some of those memories through a new video that was recently posted online.

Mark Del Covell, the self-taught musician who brought us the “Red Flannel Fun” song, has now produced an accompanying video that brings the lyrical story to life, through the wonderment of his three-year-old son, Christian.

“My goal in making this video was to give something to the loyal festival patrons that might help them fill the void of this year’s missing fun activities and anticipated buzz that surrounds this town every beginning of the autumn season,” explained Covell.

Through numerous photos from the Cedar Springs Post, Cedar Springs Historical Museum, family members and more, Covell ties together the early days of Cedar Springs as a lumbering community with the eventual introduction of Cedar Springs’ red flannel long john underwear to New York city and the nation.

“What I’ve learned in making this and what the casual viewer may not be aware of, is the time it takes to put together an image-type video of this length,” said Covell. “I’m pleased with how it all came together. My only regret was not being able to fit every Queen, noteworthy person or festival image that certainly deserved to be recognized during the past 80 years, as space was limited within the six minute song.”

Take a moment this season to reflect and reminisce by checking out the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJCDawhwCbA.