Shooting suspect leads police on chase

Jermaine Bolton Jr.

A Muskegon Heights teen that allegedly shot and killed his father’s girlfriend and critically wounded his father, was arrested by Kent County Sheriff’s deputies after shooting at an officer and leading them on a chase through Kent County.

The event started on Monday, September 14 as a domestic call to police around 6 p.m. at an address on McIlwraith in Muskegon Heights. When police arrived they found the two victims—Stacey Johnson and Jermaine Bolton Sr. The alleged suspect, Jermaine Bolton Jr, 19, had reportedly fled in a dark colored SUV.

At 7:07 p.m., a Kent County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way at a high rate of speed on M-37 near Sparta. The deputy initiated a traffic stop due to reckless driving. During the traffic stop, the suspect shot at the officer and drove away. The officer was not injured and was able to pursue the suspect vehicle and call for help knowing the deadly circumstance that was present. The Walker Police Department assisted in attempting to stop the suspect vehicle.

During the pursuit, the suspect continued to shoot at pursuing officers, striking a Walker Police Department cruiser. The suspect eventually entered onto I-96 headed westbound in the eastbound lanes. For the safety of the public, officers had to force the vehicle off the road by intentionally crashing it. After the vehicle came to a stop, officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. Police said that at no point during the incident were shots fired by officers and there were no injuries involved to either the officers or the suspect.

Jermaine Bolton Jr. was arraigned in Muskegon County on charges of open murder and assault with intent to murder, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a second-offense habitual offender. He is being held at the Muskegon County jail.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office issued the following six charges on Jermaine Bolton: two counts of assault with the intent to commit great bodily harm, one count of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, one count of fleeing and eluding 3rd degree, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of felony firearm. Bolton’s bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety on those charges.