Police seek suspect in freeway shootings

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Rockford Post are investigating two similar-type freeway shootings that occurred last week on US-131 in the city of Grand Rapids, in the same general location.

On Thursday, September 10, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving his company security vehicle on southbound US-131 near Hall St., when a sedan pulled up next to him at a high rate of speed. The man heard what he described as gun shots coming from the sedan and heard bullets striking his vehicle. He pulled off the freeway, as the suspect vehicle continued south on US-131. Three bullet holes were found in the vehicle. The driver was not struck or injured.

On Friday, September 11, at approximately 9:00 p.m., a 46-year-old Grand Rapids woman and her 54-year-old brother, also from Grand Rapids, were driving south on US-131 near Market Ave. when they heard what sounded like gun shots and saw what appeared to be muzzle flashes coming from a sedan driving in the lane next to them. They exited the freeway, while the suspect vehicle continued southbound on US-131. Several bullet holes were found in the vehicle. Neither occupant was struck or injured.

The suspect vehicle in each incident is described as a sedan, possibly silver or blue in color. At this time, investigators are working to determine if the incidents are related and working to develop suspect(s). Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or has additional information is asked to contact the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-4411 or MSP Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.