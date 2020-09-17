Lume Cannabis receives preliminary approval

By Judy Reed

Photo from lume.com.

Lume Cannabis, the recreational marijuana business seeking to set up shop in the building at 16 N. Main Street—currently the home of Vitale’s Pizza—received preliminary approval for their venture from the Cedar Springs Planning Commission earlier this month.

“That final approval is subject to Zoning Administrator approval after they submit some additional information,” City Manager Mike Womack told the Post.

John Gregory, chief marketing officer for Lume, answered some questions this week from the Post about the business.

How many Lume stores are there? “We currently have 11 stores open across the state and we are aiming to have 20 by year end,” said Gregory.

What products will they carry? “Lume stores carry a wide-range of high-quality cannabis products and accessories and a unique, customer-focused retail experience with more than 20 strains of high-quality Lume flower, pre-rolls, effects-based Lume Cartridges, edibles and a new line of CBD products available online at lume-cbd.com and in Lume stores,” explained Gregory. “For a full product listing, visit www.lume.com.”

How will the process of buying your products work? “In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lume gives customers the option of shopping in-store, doing curbside pick-up or using Lume Delivery, Lume’s discreet home delivery service. We hope to launch Lume Delivery in Cedar Springs, which is already available at 10 of Lume’s stores, shortly after opening.”

Some people are worried about a family movie theater being right next door. What would you say to allay their fears? “We have no concerns with being located near a family movie theater,” said Gregory. “We currently operate 11 stores around the state and we have not had any issues with marketing or selling to minors. We are thoughtfully designed to prevent any sightlines into our stores and have a premium aesthetic that makes us part of the community, not an eyesore.”

What will security be like? “We work with a well-known third-party security company that helps ensure we are using industry-leading security protocols that eliminate public safety concerns,” he explained.

Do your shops get involved in the community? “At Lume we take great pride in contributing to the improvement of all the communities we serve,” remarked Gregory. “From making and providing lunch and donating N-95 masks to frontline workers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to making scholarship donations to graduating seniors for a local high school, we strive to be good neighbors in every community we enter.”

What is your timeline projection to open? “We’re actively working to open in Cedar Springs as soon as possible, however, at this time there is no concrete timeline for opening,” he said.

For more information on Lume, visit them online at lume.com.