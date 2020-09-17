Equestrian team clinches championship

L to R: Coach Katie VanDyke, Parker VanDyke, Taryn Troupe, Melana Kettler, Lorraine Ives, Chloe Myers, Morgan Chaffin, Gloria Alaverz and assistant coach Dan Dunham. Missing from photo: Casey Fisk and Emily Eagan.

Melana Kettler in action .

Taryn Troupe.

The Cedar Springs High School Equestrian Team competed in three district meets this season on Aug 29, September 12, and September 13. According to Coach Katie VanDyke, the Cedar Springs riders won all three district meets, besting their competition by over 200 points to earn the title of District 5, Division B Champions! They will compete at regionals October 3-5.

Their riders are: Parker VanDyke, Chloe Myers, Gloria Alvarez, Melana Kettler, Taryn Troupe, Morgan Chaffin and Emily Eagan. Grooms are Casey Fisk and Lorraine Ives.