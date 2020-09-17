Community welcomes soldier home

Members of the community and Kent County Sheriff’s Office welcomed home PFC Steven Elkowitz last Friday from duty at Fort Lee in Virginia.

At the age of 17, PFC Steven Elkowitz, the son of Jennifer and Steven Elkowitz Sr., joined the Army in 2018 during his Junior year. Last summer he attended basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Steven then returned home to complete his senior year at Rockford High School. He came back home Friday from his duty at Fort Lee in Virginia, where he plans to attend college while continuing his reserve on the weekends. After his 6-year commitment, he plans on enlisting as an active duty Officer.

The Elkowitz family recently moved to the Cedar Springs area, and resident Jeff Uhen helped organize the welcome home for the soldier.

“With just 48 hours to put this together, we had a wonderful turnout from our community and surrounding areas,” remarked Uhen. “There is nothing more special than an old fashioned motorcade to welcome home soldiers whom make sacrifices for us, in serving our great country, and it was just so amazing to see the support he received. A big special thanks to Lieutenant EJ Johnson, Deputy Lance Gilbert, and Deputy Terry Lecuru for coming out in support. Additionally, a special thank you to Cedar Springs Superintendent Scott Smith and his team for allowing us to stage at the High school.”