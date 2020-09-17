Are you ready for some football?

Photo by Rob and Kelly LaLone.

By Judy Reed

It’s the season that almost wasn’t. But boy are we glad it’s back!

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks, defending champions in the OK White, have moved to the OK Gold this season, after a conference realignment, so they will be up against some teams they haven’t recently played, but have the chance to rekindle some old rivalries and create new ones. Other teams in the conference include GR Catholic Central, Forest Hills Eastern, Kenowa Hills, Ottawa Hills, South Christian, Middleville Thornapple-Kellogg, and Wayland.

The first three games were canceled due to the pandemic (Swan Valley, Rockford, and Forest Hills Eastern), so the Red Hawks take on Middleville Thornapple-Kellogg Friday night at home.

According to Michigan-football.com, Cedar Springs is 1-1 against Middleville.

Please note that attendance this year is limited to 2 guests per athletic participant, so that means that for most of us, we will need to watch it on a streaming device, such as a computer, tablet, phone, or on the tv through the NHSF’s Roku channel. For more details on how to watch, click link below: