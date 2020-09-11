Woman crashes car into building

A woman driving a Kia Sportage crashed into the Boost Mobile building on Main Street last week. Photo by Randy Tate.

By Judy Reed

A Grand Rapids woman went to the hospital last Thursday morning after crashing her car into the Boost Mobile building at 25 S. Main Street in Cedar Springs.

According to Sgt. Todd Probst, of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 6:45 a.m.

He said the driver, a white female in her 40s, was driving a white Kia Sportage southbound on Main Street when the car ran off the roadway to the right, struck a light pole and then crashed into the Boost Mobile building.

The woman was the only occupant in the vehicle.

She did suffer minor injuries from the air bags deploying. No one inside the store was hurt.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Probst said it is unknown at this point if alcohol or drugs were involved, and the case is still under investigation.

Cedar Springs Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.