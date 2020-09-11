The Reichelt grandkids with their decorated bikes.



From Teresa Hathaway, Executive Director of Alpha Family Center of Cedar Springs

June 20th-would have been a perfect day to celebrate life and for Alpha Family Center’s 25th Annual Lifewalk, unfortunately it was not meant to be this year. We had to come up with another plan for our largest annual fundraiser because of social restrictions that were put into place. Not only was our LifeWalk event disrupted by COVID-19, so was our Baby Bottle Blessing Campaign. Due to churches not meeting, it would have been difficult to distribute bottles to individual families. So the decision was made to forego the B.B.B. Campaign this year, although we did have three churches request bottles and we did provide them with bottles.

Cancelling this year’s LifeWalk wasn’t an option for us as it covers a large portion of our annual operating expenses. We decided to go with a virtual event instead this year. We kicked it off on April 27 and extended it to September 1. This year’s theme was “20/20 Vision for Life!” which relays the message that a vision inside the womb provides a clear 20/20 image that it is a human life and not a clump of tissues. With the use of ultrasound imaging, minds are being changed and lives are being saved.

LifeWalk 2020 winners, the Schwalm family.



We encouraged individuals to plan their own special LifeWalk events and share photos and videos with us. We awarded a special prize to the family that demonstrated the most FUN FUNdraising. The winners were the Schwalm family. They did a family fun obstacle course in their yard. Photos and video may be viewed on Alpha’s Facebook page. The Reichelt family also shared their FUN while FUNdraising photos with us. The Reichelt families made up t-shirts that said “Walk 2 church 4r Life”. The children decorated their bikes for the 2 mile walk from Grandpa and Grandma Reichelt’s home to Grace Bible Fellowship Church. Grandpa (Pastor Duaine Riechelt) drove the lawn tractor with grandson in tow behind in a wagon. Photos and video can be viewed on Alpha’s Facebook page.

Craig Owens was a great help to us with our virtual event. He recorded interviews, organized the pastors and recorded them praying. Craig also volunteered to pray at City Hall this year as part of LifeWalk. A very special “Thank you” to those who played a role in this year’s virtual event, Sharline Winell, Felicia Smith, Megan Poll, Mandy Branderhorst, Pastor Jared Doty (Kent City Baptist), Pastor Tom Schmidt (Solon Center Wesleyan), Pastor Dallas Burgeson (The Springs Church), Pastor David Ward (Pilgrim Bible) and of course Pastor Craig Owens (Calvary Assembly of God) All these videos are available to view at Alpha’s Facebook page.

Although there were no balloons, cookies or special gathering, people still came together virtually and raised over $34,000 for this year’s LifeWalk event. This amount helped to cover the financial loss of not doing our usual B.B.B. Campaign. We are very pleased with how individuals, families, businesses and churches came together to show their support of the life affirming ministry of Alpha Family Center.

In 2019 AFC was able to provide assistance over 1,121 times to families, with over 10,574 baby and maternity items due to the support we received. Alpha also offers free pregnancy self-testing, parenting classes, support for abuse, miscarriage, post-abortion, and Adult Education classes for both GED and high school diploma. Alpha is currently working on making the conversion from a pregnancy resource center to a pregnancy medical center with the hopes of providing “Free” limited ultrasounds to our clients.

On Tuesday September 1st, Executive Director Teresa Hathaway recorded the LifeWalk 20/20 Vison for Life wrap video. She drew the names and announced the winners of this year’s prizes from all those who collected over $500 for LifeWalk. Congratulations go to Harvest Bible Baptist Church of Conklin. They won the Grand Prize of a $500 Amazon Gift Card. Alpha’s board of directors and staff offer a special “Thank you” to the local communities for their ongoing support of Alpha throughout our 28 years in Cedar Springs.