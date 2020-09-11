Hometown Hero

Joseph C Flores, a 2011 graduate of Cedar Springs High School, has recently been promoted to Petty Officer First Class (E6), with the United States Navy.

Joe enlisted soon after high school, and after boot camp, spent 5 years in Mayport, FL on the destroyer USS Roosevelt, DDG-80. Joe is trained in Damage Control and Special Warfare. He has served two deployments to the Mediterranean, Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea, with port stops in Greece, Spain, Dubai and Italy, and was gone for nine months and then six months. He is currently serving as a Recruiter/Talent Aquisition Specialist in Sparks, Nevada.

Joe’s proud parents are Kim Flores of Cedar Springs and Joseph Flores of Caro, MI.