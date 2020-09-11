Futures for Frontliners program to offer essential workers a tuition-free path to community college

Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio.



Education, labor, business, and workforce leaders join to urge Michigans 625,000 COVID-19 essential workers to apply now for tuition-free college

LANSING—On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with leaders in education, business, labor and workforce development, launched the nation’s first program offering tuition-free college to an estimated 625,000 Michiganders who provided essential, frontline services during COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Safe orders between April-June 2020.

Futures for Frontliners, inspired by the GI Bill which provided college degree to those serving their country in WWII, offers Michigan adults without college degrees or high school diplomas who provided essential services during the pandemic a tuition-free pathway to gaining the skills needed to obtain high-demand, high-wage careers. The funding is not only available to those in the medical field, but also essential workers in manufacturing, nursing homes, grocery stores, sanitation, delivery, retail and more.

“This initiative is Michigan’s way of expressing gratitude to essential workers for protecting public health and keeping our state running,” Whitmer said. “Whether it was stocking shelves, delivering supplies, picking up trash, manufacturing PPE or providing medical care, you were there for us. Now this is your chance to pursue the degree or training you’ve been dreaming about to help you and your own family succeed.”

To be eligible for the program, applicants must:

• Be a Michigan resident

• Have worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1-June 30, 2020

• Have been required by their job to work outside the home at least some of the time between April 1-June 30, 2020

• Not have previously earned an associate or bachelor’s degree

• Not be in default on a Federal student loan

• Complete a Futures for Frontliners scholarship application by 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31, 2020

Frontline workers are encouraged to visit www.michigan.gov/Frontliners to explore career opportunities, a list of local community colleges and get started on their application even if they don’t already have a high school diploma.

The program is a $24M investment funded by Governors Education Emergency Relief (GEER) Fund part of the CARES Act, and supports the states Sixty by 30 goal https://www.sixtyby30.org/ announced at the Governors first state of the state address to increase the number of working-age Michiganders completing an a industry certificate, college degree or apprenticeship. A more educated workforce is essential to help businesses grow, make Michigan a more competitive state to attract jobs of the future and help families navigate a changing economy and increase income.

“The vast majority of good paying jobs continue to require at least some education beyond high school,” said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “Futures for Frontliners gives those who helped save lives and kept our communities operating during the height of COVID an opportunity to increase their skills and income and helps us close the states skills gap. For Michigan’s economy to recover and grow, its critical we continue to provide expanded opportunities to all.”