COVID-19 sole contributing cause of fewer than 450 deaths in Michigan

By Bruce Walker | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – For fewer than 450 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus was the only listed contributing cause, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rest of those in Michigan who died had other comorbidities, with COVID-19 as the primary cause.

As of Friday, Sept. 4, Michigan has recorded 6,526 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 105,377 reported cases.

The CDC updated data on Monday, however, broke down each state’s COVID-19 deaths through Aug. 22.

“For 6% of the deaths [nationwide], COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned,” the CDC reported. “For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”

Michigan is slightly above the national average.

For Michigan, of the 5,981 total COVID-19 related deaths the CDC reported through Aug. 22, 92.7 percent of the deaths, or 5,546, COVID-19 was the main cause of death among other comorbidities. COVID-19 was the contributing cause of death – the only cause listed – in 7.3 percent, or 435 of the deaths.

According to data released on Friday, Wayne County has reported the largest number of COVID-19 diagnosed cases and deaths in the state at, respectively, 31,362 diagnoses and 2,895 deaths; followed by Oakland County at 18,351 diagnoses and 1,169 deaths; Macomb County at 13,274 diagnoses and 986 deaths; Genesee County at 4,005 diagnoses and 305 deaths; and Kent County with 8,616 diagnoses and 169 deaths.

COVID-19 deaths in the state peaked in April, with 970 total deaths caused by COVID-19 and contributing comorbidities, compared to a per week average of 37.75 deaths for the month of July.