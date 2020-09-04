Storms rip through area, leave thousands without power

This tree came down at a house on Fifth St. at Beech. Photo by J. Reed.

This tree stretched all the way across Pine Street, just east of Fifth Street.

Photo by J. Reed.



A severe thunderstorm tore through the area last Friday evening, August 28, with hail, heavy rain, and high winds that uprooted trees, sent branches flying, tore meters from homes, and downed power lines. Thousands in the area lost power.

The City of Cedar Springs, Solon Township, and Nelson Township were among some of the areas hit the hardest.

Roger Morganstern, a spokesman for Consumers Energy verified that.

“The Cedar Springs area was one of the heaviest hit; there were about 8,500 customers affected, mainly from Saturday night (there were a small number out Friday night and Saturday morning). Just about everyone in the Cedar Springs area was restored by 8 p.m. Sunday night, Aug. 30. We had one small section on Solon Road, involving 42 customers off since 5:21 am Saturday that are scheduled to be restored later this afternoon,” he told the Post on Monday.

“We had a significant amount of tree damage in this small area, bringing down numerous spans of wires and breaking at least one pole and cross arm. This is also a marshy area which took additional time and equipment to make the repairs.”

He said that across all of Kent County, they had approximately 20,500customers affected. In the Greenville/Belding area, there was also a significant amount of damage with about 5,300 customers without power. Statewide, about 63,200 customers were without power.

In the City of Cedar Springs, trees and branches came down all over the city, including a large tree across Pine Street just east of Fifth Street. Several streets were closed off, including Park at Beech Street, while crews cleaned up.

There were also many trees down in Solon Township, including one across the road on Algoma, and another large tree on White Creek Avenue. Cedarfield also saw numerous trees down.

“The Cedarfield 55+ Community sustained extensive damage to trees and some structures during the storm last Friday evening,” said Marilyn Doane, manager. “The loss of 62 uprooted and broken trees saddens the entire neighborhood. Clean-up crews are on the job this week and replanting will begin when able.”