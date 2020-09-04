Missing man’s body found in Horseshoe Lake

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post are investigating a drowning in Montcalm County’s Belvidere Township.

Troopers responded to a missing person report on August 30 at approximately noon, where a 45-year-old male was reported missing from 730 Cedar Lake Rd. after not being seen since about 1:30 a.m.

MSP canine teams responded to the location and began searching the wooded area behind the residence. The MSP Aviation Unit also responded, using a drone to aid in the search. The drone camera detected possible areas to search in Horseshoe Lake. The MSP Marine Services Team responded to the area and located the victim in Horseshoe Lake, approximately 40 feet offshore in approximately in 13 feet of water during the evening hours of August 30.

The 45-year-old victim was identified as John Williams of Greenville, MI. It is believed alcohol may have been a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.

