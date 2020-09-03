Two injured in three-car crash

A driver rear-ended another driver in Oakfield Township last Friday, causing a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Michigan State Police,Troopers from the Rockford Post responded to a three-vehicle injury crash at approximately 4:27 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 on 14 Mile Road at Heintzelman Road.

Their initial investigation showed that a Nissan traveling west bound on 14 Mile Road slowed at the intersection and was rear-ended by a Ford Edge. The collision pushed the Nissan into the path of an east bound Pontiac where a second collision then occurred.

The Nissan was driven by a 58-year-old man from Greenville who was transported to the hospital by Aero Med with serious injuries. The driver of the Edge was uninjured in the crash, and the driver of the Pontiac was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Rockford Post. Names have not yet been released.

Oakfield Township Fire and rescue assisted MSP at the scene.