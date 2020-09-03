Trufant man dies in crash

A 27-year-old Trufant man died Tuesday after his vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene at Briggs Road near Bailey Road in Montcalm County’s Maple Valley Township at 9:58 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was traveling westbound on Briggs Road when the driver lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway. After leaving the road, the vehicle overturned. The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by the Lakeview Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.