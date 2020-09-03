Red Hawks off to great start

The Red Hawks get their first win of the 2020 season.

In a world full of uncertainties, there was one thing for certain—the Red Hawks Boys’ Cross Country team was ready to race. In a dual meet, the team beat Kent City in their season opener with a score of 22 to 37. The race took place at Long Lake Park on Tuesday, August 25.

In what is typically a slow course, senior Corey Bowers led the way from the start of the gun finishing first in a time of 17:16, a finish over two minutes ahead of the first Kent City runner. Gabe White, junior, showed just how talented of a runner he is finishing 2nd in a time of 18:49. Junior Carter Moleski was right behind White until the finish line but was unable to finish secondary to an injury. Senior Austin Mann finished 5th (19:24), and sophomore Espen Wood finished 6th (19:25), both displaying their strong summer training is payed off and secured the win for Cedar Springs. Senior Justin Voskuil (8th, 19:37), sophomore Eli Malon (9th, 19:41.03), and freshman Jack Sherburn (10th, 19:41.78) all got a taste of what varsity running is like.

Freshman Zach Reed (13th, 20:15) got his first taste of a cross country 5K with an impressive performance followed closely by junior Gabe Minnich (14th, 20:22) who ran 1:09 faster than he did last year on this course. Freshman Eli Kleyenberg (17th, 20:48) ran a strong race and proved he is an extremely talented young runner. Senior Caleb Menefee (20th, 21:17), junior Cayden Steinebach (24th, 21:50), and freshman Elliott Moleski (25th, 22:14) each put in some strong solid racing. Alex Cole (junior) ran his first XC race ever, competing strong and finishing 26th with a time of 22:15. Sophomore Jonathon Reed finished a crazy 4:30 seconds faster than he did a year ago on this course with a time of 22:25, finishing 27th. Sophomore Matthew McQueen finished 30th at 23:31 followed by sophomore Luke Price (31st, 27:04) and sophomore Clayton Auwema (34th, 35:07) each running their first 5ks.

“It’s a blessing to have an opportunity to compete during these uncertain times; not everyone can say the same,” said Coach Justin Jones. “The new race environment is an adjustment we are all getting used to but it’s worth doing whatever it takes to give our young men the life opportunities that sports provide. It’s been nearly a year since our boys have raced. We were a little over-anxious at the start and got out a bit quick. A great learning experience to get out of the way early on as our team is much younger than it has been in recent years. Our strong off-season was our saving grace and carried us to a nice win against a Kent City program with a long tradition of putting out some solid teams.”

The Red Hawks take to their home course Thursday, September 3, for a quad meet against Greenville, Belding, and Grand Rapids Covenant Christian with a race time start of 5 p.m.