Man killed in two-vehicle moped crash

A man driving a moped died last week after he was rear-ended by another vehicle.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, they were responding to a stolen moped complaint near Remus at about 10:02 p.m. on August 27, when they got another call. While enroute to the stolen vehicle complaint, deputies were then notified of a two-vehicle personal injury crash involving a moped.

The investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevy Cruze, driven by a 30-year-old male from Cedar Springs had rear ended a 46-year-old male from Remus who was operating a moped, which was believed to be the one taken in the stolen vehicle complaint.

The Cedar Springs man did not receive any injuries. The Remus man was pronounced deceased on the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Mecosta County EMS and Wheatland township Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.