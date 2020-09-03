Man injured when he rams semi

A Grand Rapids man was seriously injured Wednesday when he ran a stop sign and struck a semi-tractor trailer.

According to the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, the crash occurred at the intersection of M-37 and 15 Mile Rd, in Sparta Township, at about 8:40 a.m., Wednesday, September 2.

Their preliminary investigation showed that a Kia passenger vehicle was traveling east on 15 Mile Rd. when it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of M-37. As the vehicle entered the intersection, it struck the trailer of a commercial semi-truck traveling northbound on M-37.

The driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man, was seriously injured in the collision and transported by ambulance to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the commercial vehicle, a 40-year-old Southgate man, was not injured.

Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles. The incident remains under investigation as troopers work to determine what additional factors may have contributed to the crash.

M-37 was closed at 15 Mile Rd. for approximately three hours as troopers investigated the crash before being reopening just before noon. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and Sparta Fire Department.