Labor Day gas prices lowest since 2004

Gasbuddy reveals a 19 percent drop in amount of “labor” needed to fill up the tank

BOSTON (September 1, 2020) – Gasoline prices this Labor Day are set to be the lowest since 2004 according to GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app used by more North American drivers to save money on gas. The company predicts a national average of $2.19 per gallon, down nearly 37 cents from last year and the lowest priced Labor Day since 2004’s $1.82 per gallon average. Here in Cedar Springs, it was $2.01 at press time Wednesday.

“With Hurricane Laura now behind us and many refineries returning to service, gas prices will begin to head lower just in time for the Labor Day weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis. “This will be the lowest Labor Day weekend gas prices since 2004, closing out an incredible summer at the pump with the most stable and lowest overall price from Memorial Day to Labor Day since 2004 as well. For motorists, the good news doesn’t end with

Labor Day: gas prices will likely continue falling as seasonal factors kick in, reducing demand, and in addition, we switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just a couple of weeks.”

Given the drop in gas prices, GasBuddy’s study on how many hours motorists need to work to pay their annual gasoline expenses found that U.S. motorists can work 19 percent fewer hours on average to pay their annual gasoline bill (72.3) compared to 2019 (88.9).

“Despite the drop in amount of labor needed to fuel the car, it is sadly juxtaposed with historic unemployment rates,” said De Haan. “Fewer hours of work required to fill a gas tank does not offer much relief for millions of Americans without jobs across the country.”