KDL announces 9th Annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest

Great opportunity for writers of all ages to get published and win money

Grand Rapids, Michigan – Kent District Library, Hancock School Public Library and Schuler Books announce the ninth annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest, which drew over 1,000 Michigan writers last year.

Writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens, adults and Spanish language (11 and younger). Winning entries will be published and receive cash prizes.

With so many kids being homeschooled or learning virtually this year, Write Michigan is a great option to get them thinking, writing, expressing and imagining. Teachers are encouraged to have their students participate.

“Write Michigan provides educators at all levels an opportunity to get students excited about writing,” said KDL Community Liaison Jim Davis. “This annual program allows writers of all ages and experiences to enter the short-story arena while giving a great support to school leaders and their curricula.”

Stories can be submitted at www.writemichigan.org through Monday, November 30 at noon. Details include a 3,000-word maximum length; $10 entry fee for ages 18 and above, free for 17 and under; current Michigan residents only; all entries must be submitted online.

Winners are chosen by public vote for the Readers’ Choice award and by a panel of judges for the Judges’ Choice award. Voters and judges choose winners from the top ten semi-finalists. The top honor in each category receives a $500 cash prize and a Judges’ Choice runner-up in each category will receive a $250 cash prize. In addition, judges will award one writer a slot in Johnathan Rand’s 2021 Author Quest writing camp for kids ages 10-13.

Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony in March and their story will be published in an anthology by Chapbook Press. KDL welcomes the Hancock School Public Library as a partner this year. HSPL will work to attract writers and volunteers from the Upper Peninsula to participate in Write Michigan.



