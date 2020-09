Take note that on September 8 and 9, part of 17 Mile Rd. will be closed to eastbound traffic (across from Taco Bell) for the installation of water/sewer lines to the new O’Reilly Auto parts Store. They will be installing a new 4” sanitary sewer and tie into existing sewer located in the center-turn lane. There will be a detour.

Please plan your drive accordingly. Westbound traffic appears to remain unaffected.