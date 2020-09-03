Correction

Grand Trunk Railroad depot in Cedar Springs, circa 1938. This line ran east and west.

This 1970 aerial map of the same area shows where the station and coal shed were (area in red).

In last week’s article about the old postcards, we referred to the two railroads that ran through town and identified one incorrectly. The TS&M (Toledo Saginaw Muskegon) ran east and west; the one that ran north and south was the Grand Rapids and Indiana railroad (GR&I) not the Grand Trunk. The Grand Trunk was also a name for the one that ran east and west. We apologize for the error.

Thanks for not running us out of town on a rail!

And thank you to Tom Parker for letting us know. Tom sent along a couple of photos as well. One showed the Grand Trunk depot in 1938, and the other was a 1970 aerial photographic map of the same area.

He said the red area shows the station and coal shed and the blue area shows the water tower. He also noted that the railroad crossing on Main Street was found a few years ago when the road was redone. We remember that—it was right near where the old Speedway gas station used to be right next to Morley Park.